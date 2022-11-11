Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident, in which the victim was assaulted in Wellington Place, near McDonald’s, at about 1.40am on Sunday, October 30.

Police said footage obtained by officers, which was also shared on social media, show the victim on the ground while being kicked and shouted at by his attackers.

The victim managed to return home after the assault but he later attended hospital for treatment for several facial injuries. He has since been discharged, police said.

Sussex Police added that two 18-year-old men were identified as suspects in the following days and were subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm.

Police said Jaden Mildenhall, of Coronation Cottages, Robertsbridge, and Alexander Curtis, of Rother View, Robertsbridge, have been charged and remanded in custody to appear in court on Wednesday, December 7.

DC Karen Ticehurst from Hastings CID, who is leading the investigation, said: “This was a particularly vicious assault, which left a man with several injuries for which he will require ongoing treatment.

“We are eager for anyone with further information or footage of the altercation to come forward.”

Any relevant information can be reported by witnesses to Sussex Police online, or by calling police on 101, quoting reference 47220202510.