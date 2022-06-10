Police said the serious assault took place in Foundry Retail Park, Foundry Lane, at around 7.05pm on Tuesday, June 7.

They said officers responded to a report of a potential stabbing, which later turned out to be a serious assault.

A police spokesperson said: “The victim, a 24-year-old man, was found with a head injury after being hit across the head with a pair of bolt cutters.

“He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening or non-life changing injuries and has since been discharged from hospital.

“Officers are particularly keen to speak with a group of three men, one of which had a grey bike, at the time of the attack.”