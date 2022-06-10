Man suffers head injury after serious assault with bolt cutters in Horsham: police appeal for witnesses

Sussex Police are appealing witnesses after a man was hit across the head with a pair of bolt cutters in Horsham.

By Lawrence Smith
Friday, 10th June 2022, 12:01 pm

Police said the serious assault took place in Foundry Retail Park, Foundry Lane, at around 7.05pm on Tuesday, June 7.

They said officers responded to a report of a potential stabbing, which later turned out to be a serious assault.

A police spokesperson said: “The victim, a 24-year-old man, was found with a head injury after being hit across the head with a pair of bolt cutters.

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in Foundry Retail Park, Horsham

“He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening or non-life changing injuries and has since been discharged from hospital.

“Officers are particularly keen to speak with a group of three men, one of which had a grey bike, at the time of the attack.”

Anyone who witnessed the assault or has information that could help officers is asked to report it to police online or call 101, quoting serial number 1174 of 07/06.

