Man suffers minor injuries in altercation in Crawley

A man has sustained minor injuries after an altercation with another man in Crawley, police have said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police received a report of an altercation in Waterside Close at about 7am on July 9.

Officers attended and a 37-year-old man was arrested.

Sussex Police said the victim, a 34-year-old man, sustained minor injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man has sustained minor injuries after an altercation with another man in Crawley, police have said. Picture courtesy of Google

Police said the incident is believed to have been an isolated incident that did not pose a threat to the wider community.

Sussex Police can confirm that Dean Heron, 37, of no fixed address, was charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, intentional strangulation, possession of a bladed article, and criminal damage.

He appeared before Crawley Magistrates' Court on July 10 where he was remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on August 7 to answer the charges.

Officers continue to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information such as CCTV, doorbell, mobile phone or dashcam footage to come forward, quoting serial 237 of 09/07.