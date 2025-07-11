Man suffers minor injuries in altercation in Crawley
Police received a report of an altercation in Waterside Close at about 7am on July 9.
Officers attended and a 37-year-old man was arrested.
Sussex Police said the victim, a 34-year-old man, sustained minor injuries.
Police said the incident is believed to have been an isolated incident that did not pose a threat to the wider community.
Sussex Police can confirm that Dean Heron, 37, of no fixed address, was charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, intentional strangulation, possession of a bladed article, and criminal damage.
He appeared before Crawley Magistrates' Court on July 10 where he was remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on August 7 to answer the charges.
Officers continue to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information such as CCTV, doorbell, mobile phone or dashcam footage to come forward, quoting serial 237 of 09/07.