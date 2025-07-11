Man suffers minor injuries in altercation in Crawley

By Matt Pole
Published 11th Jul 2025, 16:30 BST
A man has sustained minor injuries after an altercation with another man in Crawley, police have said.

Police received a report of an altercation in Waterside Close at about 7am on July 9.

Officers attended and a 37-year-old man was arrested.

Sussex Police said the victim, a 34-year-old man, sustained minor injuries.

A man has sustained minor injuries after an altercation with another man in Crawley, police have said. Picture courtesy of Google

Police said the incident is believed to have been an isolated incident that did not pose a threat to the wider community.

Sussex Police can confirm that Dean Heron, 37, of no fixed address, was charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, intentional strangulation, possession of a bladed article, and criminal damage.

He appeared before Crawley Magistrates' Court on July 10 where he was remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on August 7 to answer the charges.

Officers continue to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information such as CCTV, doorbell, mobile phone or dashcam footage to come forward, quoting serial 237 of 09/07.

