Man suffers 'serious injuries' after attack in Crawley

By Sarah Page
Published 19th Jun 2024, 14:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A man has suffered ‘serious injuries’ following an attack in Crawley.

Police say they were called to Curteys Walk in the town at around 8.20pm on June 13 after a report of a disturbance there.

A spokesperson said: “A 52-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the assault. A 21-year-old man, a 26-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, all from Crawley, were arrested in connection with the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Have you read? New regular flights to be launched from London Gatwick to Brest

A man has been seriously injured after an attack in CrawleyA man has been seriously injured after an attack in Crawley
A man has been seriously injured after an attack in Crawley

Burglars escape with £30,000 haul after break-in at Horsham house

"They have all been released on bail, pending further enquiries. Detectives are trying to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

“Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting Operation Aerial.”