A man has suffered ‘serious injuries’ following an attack in Crawley.

Police say they were called to Curteys Walk in the town at around 8.20pm on June 13 after a report of a disturbance there.

A spokesperson said: “A 52-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the assault. A 21-year-old man, a 26-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, all from Crawley, were arrested in connection with the incident.

"They have all been released on bail, pending further enquiries. Detectives are trying to establish the full circumstances of the incident.