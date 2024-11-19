Man suffers ‘serious injuries’ in Haywards Heath car park – ‘unknown’ what caused his injuries, say police
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The police were called to an incident in a car park on Perrymount Road shortly after 6am this morning (November 19).
The man was taken to hospital with his injuries, Sussex Police confirmed.
Police are now looking for anyone with any information or footage in the area.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to a report of a man who had suffered serious injuries in a car park on Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath shortly after 6am on Tuesday (19 November).
“He was taken to hospital.
“It is unknown what has caused his injuries, and an investigation is ongoing into the circumstances of the incident.
“Witnesses or anyone with any information or footage in the area is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 186 of 19/11.”
Follow us on our newly launched page on Bluesky - a platform growing as competitor to Twitter/X