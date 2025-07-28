Man suffers serious injuries in Worthing bar assault
Police are seeking witnesses to an assault outside a bar in Worthing.
Sussex Police said a man suffered serious injuries after being punched and knocked unconscious during an altercation on Sunday (July 27).
The incident happened outside MacMillans bar, Union Place, at about 2.40am, according to the police force.
“It is believed that this happened around the time that everyone was leaving the pub and it is likely people would have seen the altercation and could help clarify what happened,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said.
“Anyone who has information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting serial 173 of 27/7.”