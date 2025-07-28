Police are seeking witnesses to an assault outside a bar in Worthing.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said a man suffered serious injuries after being punched and knocked unconscious during an altercation on Sunday (July 27).

The incident happened outside MacMillans bar, Union Place, at about 2.40am, according to the police force.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is believed that this happened around the time that everyone was leaving the pub and it is likely people would have seen the altercation and could help clarify what happened,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

“Anyone who has information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting serial 173 of 27/7.”