Man suffers 'significant head injuries' during Horsham town centre attack

A man suffered ‘significant head injuries’ during a serious assault in Horsham town centre.

By Sarah Page
1 hour ago
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 6:06pm

Police say that officers were on patrol in the town at around 2am on Sunday (March 5) when they heard an intruder alarm activated at a premises in Park Place.

A police spokesperson said: “On arrival, they discovered the alarm had been triggered by a person having allegedly been pushed through a shop window.

“The victim, a local man in his 20s, sustained significant head injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged.

A man suffered 'significant head injuries' during an attack in Horsham town centre

“The suspect made off from the scene before police arrived, and enquiries are ongoing to identify and locate them.

“Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 127 of 05/03.”