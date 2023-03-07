A man suffered ‘significant head injuries’ during a serious assault in Horsham town centre.

Police say that officers were on patrol in the town at around 2am on Sunday (March 5) when they heard an intruder alarm activated at a premises in Park Place.

A police spokesperson said: “On arrival, they discovered the alarm had been triggered by a person having allegedly been pushed through a shop window.

“The victim, a local man in his 20s, sustained significant head injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged.

“The suspect made off from the scene before police arrived, and enquiries are ongoing to identify and locate them.