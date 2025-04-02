Man sustains facial injuries in headbutt attack outside pub in East Sussex

By Matt Pole
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 10:58 BST
A man sustained facial injuries after being headbutted outside a pub in East Sussex, police have said.

Sussex Police said a man reported being approached by a man and a woman outside a pub in St James’s Street, Brighton, at around 3am on Sunday, March 2.

After speaking to the pair, police said the victim reported being headbutted by the man, suffering injuries to his face.

Enquiries are ongoing into the incident, and officers believe the man pictured may be able to help.

If you recognise this man or have any information that could help, report to police online or via 101, quoting serial 139 of 02/03.

Police are looking to identify this man in connection with an assault in Brighton.

