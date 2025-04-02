Man sustains facial injuries in headbutt attack outside pub in East Sussex

Sussex Police said a man reported being approached by a man and a woman outside a pub in St James’s Street, Brighton, at around 3am on Sunday, March 2.

After speaking to the pair, police said the victim reported being headbutted by the man, suffering injuries to his face.

Enquiries are ongoing into the incident, and officers believe the man pictured may be able to help.

If you recognise this man or have any information that could help, report to police online or via 101, quoting serial 139 of 02/03.