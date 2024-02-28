Man sustains 'head injury' in Horsham assault - Sussex Police appeal for witnesses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

While on patrol, police said officers came across a 43-year-old man with a head injury on Middle Street at around 10.50pm on Saturday (February 24).

Police are keen to establish the identity of the man in the photo and believe they may be able to help with their enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you recognise the man in the photo, or have any information, contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 1210 of 24/02.

Police are keen to establish the identity of the man in the photo and believe they may be able to help with their enquiries. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

We now have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.

The approach means that people submit directly into our system and can then be immediately published after a review by the newsdesk. Articles submitted to us in this way will be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.

You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.