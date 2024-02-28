BREAKING

Man sustains 'head injury' in Horsham assault - Sussex Police appeal for witnesses

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Horsham.
By Matt Pole
Published 28th Feb 2024, 13:08 GMT
While on patrol, police said officers came across a 43-year-old man with a head injury on Middle Street at around 10.50pm on Saturday (February 24).

Police are keen to establish the identity of the man in the photo and believe they may be able to help with their enquiries.

If you recognise the man in the photo, or have any information, contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 1210 of 24/02.

