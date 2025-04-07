Man sustains injuries after being 'approached by two men from a white BMW' in Kilnwood Vale
A man sustained injuries after reportedly being ‘approached by two men from a white BMW’ in Kilnwood Vale, police have said.
Sussex Police said the incident happened in Rookfield Road, near the A264 Crawley Road, between 5pm and 6pm on March 28.
The victim, a 23-year-old local man, sustained injuries and reported being approached by two men from a white BMW, the force added.
Sussex Police said one of the men assaulted him.
Officers are investigating and want witnesses or anyone in the area at the time to come forward, including those driving in the area with dashcams.
Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 1473 of 28/03.