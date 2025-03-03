Man sustains injuries ‘consistent with being burned’ in ‘shocking’ assault in Balcombe

Police are appealing for information after a serious assault on a man near Balcombe.

Sussex Police said it happened off the B2110 High Street at Cowdray Forest at about 11pm on February 22.

Police said the victim had stopped in a car park shortly after the junction with the B2036, and was approached by a passenger from another vehicle.

The other vehicle was believed to have been a dark-coloured Volkswagen Polo.

Police said the passenger stepped out and assaulted the man, who suffered injuries consistent with being burned.

The suspect was described by Sussex Police as a stocky man, 5’11”, with strawberry blond hair, aged in his 20s or 30s.

Detectives are investigating, and there are increased patrols in the area being completed by both plain-clothes and uniformed officers to provide reassurance and to prevent any further offences.

Sussex Police said the incident is being treated as a hate crime, aggravated by homophobia.

The driver of the suspect vehicle left the area by turning left back along the B211 towards the B2036, the force added.

District Commander Chief Inspector Steve Turner said: “This was a shocking incident that has left the victim shaken.

“He has received support from our officers.

“It is being treated as a hate crime, and we are asking people in the area to be vigilant.

“We are appealing for anyone with information about this incident to come forward and to report it to us.

“This includes anyone in the area at the time and anyone with relevant CCTV, dashcam, mobile phone or doorbell footage in the area.”

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 49 of 24/02.