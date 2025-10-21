Man sustains serious head injury after assault with bottle in East Sussex

A man sustained a serious head injury after being assaulted with a bottle in East Sussex.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious altercation on Marine Parade, Brighton.

On October 5, just before 3pm, it was reported that the victim was walking along Marine Parade, near to the Gym, when a man with a glass bottle struck him on the head.

Sussex Police said an altercation took place, and the victim, a 40-year-old from Brighton, sustained a serious head injury.

Police said 36-year-old Sulayman Sarr, of no fixed address, was arrested later that day, and charged with grievous bodily harm and wounding with intent.

Sussex Police said he appeared at Brighton Magistrates' Court on October 8, and has since been remanded into custody.

His next hearing is scheduled for November 11, the force added.

It’s believed that further people may have witnessed the incident and could assist with ongoing enquiries.

If you have information and have not yet spoken to police, we ask you come forward and make a report.

You can do this online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 734 of 05/10.