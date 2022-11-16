Edit Account-Sign Out
Man taken to hospital after suspected Eastbourne stabbing

Police said they are appealing for witnesses to a suspected stabbing in Eastbourne after a man was attacked by a group of men.

By Jacob Panons
4 minutes ago
Updated 16th Nov 2022, 4:28pm

Officers were called to reports that a man had been assaulted in Willowfield Road on Tuesday, November 8, according to police.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The 34-year-old victim reported being attacked by a group of men at around 11.20pm. He was taken to hospital by the ambulance service, where he was treated for a leg injury.

“Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information which could help with their investigation. We would particularly like to speak to a member of the public who assisted the victim.”

Sussex Police

Officers can be contacted online via the Sussex Police website or by calling 101 quoting serial 1148 of 08/11.