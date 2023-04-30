Man taken to hospital and another person shot at with metal ball bearings in St Leonards incidents

A man was taken to hospital with ‘serious’ injuries and another person was shot at with metal ball bearings in two incidents in St Leonards, according to police.

Officers said the victim of the first incident was in Hollington Old Lane between 11.30pm on Tuesday, April 25, and 12.05am on Wednesday, April 26, when he was confronted by a group of people.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “One of the group had a blade, which was used to cause a serious injury to the victim’s hand. He was able to run from the scene and sought help in nearby Blackman Avenue, before being taken to hospital for further treatment. He remains in hospital at this time. His injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

“Shortly after the assault, a second incident occurred in which a man was chased along Blackman Avenue by a group of people in a silver or grey vehicle. He managed to get away in a car but this car was then pursued from the scene onto the A21 Sedlescombe Road North by the suspect vehicle.”

At some point the vehicle carrying the second victim was shot at by a number of metal ball bearings, smashing the rear windscreen of the vehicle, according to police.

Officers said they are investigating both incidents and conducting enquiries to see if there is any link between them, although there is not believed to be any risk to the wider public at this time.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened in either incident, or who may have seen any suspicious behaviour in the vicinity of Hollington Old Lane and Blackman Avenue around that time.

Anyone with information or relevant CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 0005 of 26/04.

