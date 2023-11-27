Police investigating a suspected stabbing in Crawley have issued images of three people they wish to speak with in connection with the investigation.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident happened in East Park between 5.30pm and 6pm on November 11.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “A 31-year-old man sustained injuries that were not life-threatening. He was taken to hospital and has since been recovering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A suspect was seen walking from East Park towards Brighton Road in the direction of the High Street after the incident.

Police investigating a suspected stabbing in Crawley have issued images of three people they wish to speak with in connection with the investigation.

“Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant information such as CCTV, dashcam, or mobile phone footage in the area at the time to come forward.

“In particular, they wish to identify these three men who may hold important information in connection with the investigation.

“The first is a black man wearing a dark jacket with lighter colour shoulder and arms, black trousers and a black hood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The second is a black man wearing a light-coloured puffer-style jacket with a dark-coloured body, grey hooded top, and grey tracksuit bottoms.

“The third is a black man wearing a grey baseball hat and grey hooded top, a black jacket and dark trousers.

“Anyone with information can report it to Sussex Police online or on 101 and quote serial 984 of 11/11.