Man taken to hospital following suspected stabbing in Crawley
The incident happened in East Park between 5.30pm and 6pm on November 11.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “A 31-year-old man sustained injuries that were not life-threatening. He was taken to hospital and has since been recovering.
“A suspect was seen walking from East Park towards Brighton Road in the direction of the High Street after the incident.
“Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant information such as CCTV, dashcam, or mobile phone footage in the area at the time to come forward.
“In particular, they wish to identify these three men who may hold important information in connection with the investigation.
“The first is a black man wearing a dark jacket with lighter colour shoulder and arms, black trousers and a black hood.
“The second is a black man wearing a light-coloured puffer-style jacket with a dark-coloured body, grey hooded top, and grey tracksuit bottoms.
“The third is a black man wearing a grey baseball hat and grey hooded top, a black jacket and dark trousers.
“Anyone with information can report it to Sussex Police online or on 101 and quote serial 984 of 11/11.
“Alternatively, contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.