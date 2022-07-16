Man taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' after assault in St Leonards

A man has been hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ after an assault in St Leonards, Sussex Police has reported.

By Matt Pole
Saturday, 16th July 2022, 4:58 pm
Updated Saturday, 16th July 2022, 4:58 pm

Police said officers were called to London Road shortly after midnight on Saturday, July 9 after the incident near The Old England public house.

A 26-year-old man suffered serious injuries during the incident and was taken to hospital and is now recovering, Sussex Police added.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

Sussex Police said officers arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. He has been bailed, pending further enquiries, Sussex Police added.

A man has been hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ after an assault in St Leonards, Sussex Police has reported. Picture by Jeremy Glew-Deval

READ THIS: Rye, Bexhill and Hastings house attacks: Police want to speak to these four men in relation to 70 incidents

Abusive man damages St Leonards café

Tens of thousands of people in Hastings vulnerable to soaring temperatures

Sussex Police said a 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He has also been bailed, pending further enquiries, Sussex Police added.

Detectives investigating have asked for anyone who saw what happened, or anyone with relevant footage or information to come forward.

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or on 101, quoting serial 9 of 09/07.