Man taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' after assault in St Leonards

Police said officers were called to London Road shortly after midnight on Saturday, July 9 after the incident near The Old England public house.
A 26-year-old man suffered serious injuries during the incident and was taken to hospital and is now recovering, Sussex Police added.
Sussex Police said officers arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. He has been bailed, pending further enquiries, Sussex Police added.
Sussex Police said a 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He has also been bailed, pending further enquiries, Sussex Police added.
Detectives investigating have asked for anyone who saw what happened, or anyone with relevant footage or information to come forward.
Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or on 101, quoting serial 9 of 09/07.