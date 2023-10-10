BREAKING
Man taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' following assault in East Sussex - Sussex Police appeal for witnesses

A man in has 20s was taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following an assault in East Sussex, Sussex Police have confirmed.
By Matt Pole
Published 10th Oct 2023, 13:48 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 13:49 BST
Officers were called to reports of an assault which took place on August 19 around 11pm at Hollywood Bowl, Brighton Marina.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries but has since been discharged, Sussex Police said.

Police have so far been unable to trace the man and are now appealing for the public’s assistance to identify him.

Do you recognise this man? Picture courtesy of Sussex PoliceDo you recognise this man? Picture courtesy of Sussex Police
Do you recognise this man? Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

If you recognise him, or have any information that could help, please contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 1627 of 19/08.

