Man taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' following assault in East Sussex - Sussex Police appeal for witnesses
Officers were called to reports of an assault which took place on August 19 around 11pm at Hollywood Bowl, Brighton Marina.
The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries but has since been discharged, Sussex Police said.
Police have so far been unable to trace the man and are now appealing for the public’s assistance to identify him.
If you recognise him, or have any information that could help, please contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 1627 of 19/08.
