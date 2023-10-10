Man taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' following assault in East Sussex - Sussex Police appeal for witnesses

A man in has 20s was taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following an assault in East Sussex, Sussex Police have confirmed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers were called to reports of an assault which took place on August 19 around 11pm at Hollywood Bowl, Brighton Marina.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries but has since been discharged, Sussex Police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have so far been unable to trace the man and are now appealing for the public’s assistance to identify him.

Do you recognise this man? Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

If you recognise him, or have any information that could help, please contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 1627 of 19/08.

You can now send your news reports directly to our Sussex World website - along with photos. Your reports are also likely to appear in your local Sussex weekly newspaper.

The link to register: https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.

Select Sussex World from the menu.