Man taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following Brighton park stabbing

Officers said they responded to a report of a person who had been stabbed in The Level just before 4.15pm on Friday, October 21.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from South East Coast Ambulance Service. A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The public can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area while officers continue their enquiries.

"A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent and has been released on conditional bail until November 18. This is believed to be an isolated incident and there was no danger to the wider community.”

Sussex Police

