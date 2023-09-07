Man taken to hospital with 'serious' injury after assault in Crawley - Sussex Police appeal for witnesses
Police said they received a third-party report of a man with a serious wound across his back walking in the area of York Road at around 7.30am on Sunday, August 27.
Officers attended and found the victim nearby, Sussex Police added. Police said he was taken by ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton for treatment.
After making enquiries, it is believed the assault happened in an alleyway in the vicinity of Tilgate Parade, Sussex Police confirmed.
Officers investigating the assault are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area around that time.
Anyone with information or relevant CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage from Tilgate Parade, Irving Walk, York Road, Nash Road, Ashdown Drive or the surrounding area are asked to get in touch.
Information can be passed to police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 311 of 27/08.