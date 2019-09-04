Man tasered and arrested in Newhaven after domestic incident

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault following a domestic incident in Newhaven, police said.

Officers were called to the incident in Brighton Road at about 4.26am this morning (September 4).

Brighton Road in Newhaven. Picture: Google Street View

The suspect failed to comply with officers’ orders and was Tasered, said police.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “A 34-year-old man from Brighton has been arrested on suspicion of common assault. He remains in police custody at this stage. No injuries were reported.”

