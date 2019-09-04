Man tasered and arrested in Newhaven after domestic incident

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault following a domestic incident in Newhaven, police said.
Officers were called to the incident in Brighton Road at about 4.26am this morning (September 4).
The suspect failed to comply with officers’ orders and was Tasered, said police.
A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “A 34-year-old man from Brighton has been arrested on suspicion of common assault. He remains in police custody at this stage. No injuries were reported.”
READ MORE: Two taken to hospital after fight near Newhaven pub
Crowborough father charged with murder of eight-week-old baby daughter