Man to appear in court for nine offences after being arrested in Eastbourne

Sussex Police said a man was charged by officers investigating a county drugs line from London to Eastbourne.

A police spokesperson said, “Sussex Police, working closely with Metropolitan Police’s Op Orochi team, charged Kayne Nicholas-Wilson with numerous offences after he was arrested at an address in Belmore Road, Eastbourne, on Monday, June 20.

“Officers attended the property for an unrelated matter and found multiple wraps of crack cocaine and heroin.

“Nicholas-Wilson, 21, unemployed and of no fixed address, was arrested and subsequently charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin; being concerned in the supply of cocaine; two counts of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine; two counts of possession with intent to supply heroin; possession of cannabis; and two counts of acquiring / using / possessing criminal property.

“He appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, June 22, and has been remanded in custody to next appear in court on July 20.”

Police said county lines is the name given to drug dealing where organised criminal groups use phone lines to move and supply drugs, usually from cities into smaller towns and rural areas.