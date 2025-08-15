Man treated for leg injury following single-vehicle collision in Eastbourne
Sussex Police said emergency service attended the scene of a single-vehicle collision in Lottbridge Drove at the Lottbridge Roundabout at around 4.20pm on Wednesday, August 13.
The A2280 northbound and Lottbridge Drove southbound were temporary closed but have since been reopened.
Police confirmed they have made no arrests following the incident.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended the scene of a single vehicle collision in Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne at the Lottbridge Roundabout on Wednesday (13 August) at around 4.20pm.
“One man was taken to hospital and treated for a leg injury.
“No arrests have been made.
“There was a temporary road closure in place on the A2280 northbound and Lottbridge Drove southbound entries to the roundabout.
“Both roads have since been reopened.”