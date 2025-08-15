Man treated for leg injury following single-vehicle collision in Eastbourne

A man was ‘taken to hospital and treated for a leg injury’ following a collision in Eastbourne, police have said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said emergency service attended the scene of a single-vehicle collision in Lottbridge Drove at the Lottbridge Roundabout at around 4.20pm on Wednesday, August 13.

The A2280 northbound and Lottbridge Drove southbound were temporary closed but have since been reopened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police confirmed they have made no arrests following the incident.

Emergency services attended the scene of a single vehicle collision in Lottbridge Drove at the Lottbridge Roundabout. Picture courtesy of Google

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended the scene of a single vehicle collision in Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne at the Lottbridge Roundabout on Wednesday (13 August) at around 4.20pm.

“One man was taken to hospital and treated for a leg injury.

“No arrests have been made.

“There was a temporary road closure in place on the A2280 northbound and Lottbridge Drove southbound entries to the roundabout.

“Both roads have since been reopened.”