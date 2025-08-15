Man treated for leg injury following single-vehicle collision in Eastbourne

By Matt Pole
Published 15th Aug 2025, 18:21 BST
A man was ‘taken to hospital and treated for a leg injury’ following a collision in Eastbourne, police have said.

Sussex Police said emergency service attended the scene of a single-vehicle collision in Lottbridge Drove at the Lottbridge Roundabout at around 4.20pm on Wednesday, August 13.

Most Popular

The A2280 northbound and Lottbridge Drove southbound were temporary closed but have since been reopened.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police confirmed they have made no arrests following the incident.

Emergency services attended the scene of a single vehicle collision in Lottbridge Drove at the Lottbridge Roundabout. Picture courtesy of Googleplaceholder image
Emergency services attended the scene of a single vehicle collision in Lottbridge Drove at the Lottbridge Roundabout. Picture courtesy of Google

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended the scene of a single vehicle collision in Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne at the Lottbridge Roundabout on Wednesday (13 August) at around 4.20pm.

“One man was taken to hospital and treated for a leg injury.

“No arrests have been made.

“There was a temporary road closure in place on the A2280 northbound and Lottbridge Drove southbound entries to the roundabout.

“Both roads have since been reopened.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice