Arun Police posted a social media appeal on Wednesday, March 19.

"Do you recognise this man?” the appeal read.

"Police are investigating reports of a man trying to open parked cars in Littlehampton during the early hours of February 23.

"The man, pictured here on CCTV, was seen trying the doors of cars in Glouchester Road around 2am.”

Police said nothing was reported stolen.

They added: “The public are reminded to ensure their vehicles are locked and to report any suspicious activity to police.

"Anyone who has any information that can help is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting 291 of 23/02.”