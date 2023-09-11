BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Man wanted after Crawley assault: Sussex Police say 45-year-old has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent

Sussex Police have announced that they are searching for Younes Benmohammed, who is wanted to appear at court today (Monday, September 11).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 11th Sep 2023, 12:33 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Benmohammed, 45, of no fixed address, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent following an assault in Crawley in March, 2020.

“Officers would like to locate him to ensure he attends court. If you see him or are aware of his whereabouts, call 999 immediately quoting serial 1036 of 07/03/2020.”

Police have issued a photograph.