Man wanted after Crawley assault: Sussex Police say 45-year-old has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent
Sussex Police have announced that they are searching for Younes Benmohammed, who is wanted to appear at court today (Monday, September 11).
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Benmohammed, 45, of no fixed address, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent following an assault in Crawley in March, 2020.
“Officers would like to locate him to ensure he attends court. If you see him or are aware of his whereabouts, call 999 immediately quoting serial 1036 of 07/03/2020.”
Police have issued a photograph.