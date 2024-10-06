Man wanted by police after absconding from West Sussex prison
A man is wanted by police for absconding from prison in West Sussex.
Vincent Davenport, 35, left HMP Ford on Monday, September 30, according to Sussex Police.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Can you help us find Vincent Davenport?
“Davenport is 5'7", he has brown eyes and shaven ginger hair.
"He also has a tattoo of the St George Cross on the right side of his neck.
“Davenport has links to Portsmouth and London, and is likely using the rail network to travel.”
Police have asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 999, quoting reference 1054 of 30/09.