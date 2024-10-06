Man wanted by police after absconding from West Sussex prison

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 6th Oct 2024, 10:17 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man is wanted by police for absconding from prison in West Sussex.

Vincent Davenport, 35, left HMP Ford on Monday, September 30, according to Sussex Police.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Can you help us find Vincent Davenport?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Davenport is 5'7", he has brown eyes and shaven ginger hair.

A man is wanted by police for absconding from prison in West Sussex. Photo: Sussex PoliceA man is wanted by police for absconding from prison in West Sussex. Photo: Sussex Police
A man is wanted by police for absconding from prison in West Sussex. Photo: Sussex Police

"He also has a tattoo of the St George Cross on the right side of his neck.

“Davenport has links to Portsmouth and London, and is likely using the rail network to travel.”

Police have asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 999, quoting reference 1054 of 30/09.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice