Man wanted by police after report of racially-aggravated threatening or abusive behaviour in East Sussex

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 15th Jul 2024, 17:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police investigating a report of racially-aggravated threatening or abusive behaviour in East Sussex have issued an image of a man they wish to speak with.

Sussex Police said that the incident happened at about 6.10pm in the Aldi supermarket in London Road on June 24.

A man displayed threatening or abusive behaviour to a woman and her nine-year-old son, police added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police are investigating and want witnesses or anyone with relevant information such as mobile phone footage to come forward.

Police investigating a report of racially-aggravated threatening or abusive behaviour in East Sussex have issued this image of a man they wish to speak with. Picture: Sussex PolicePolice investigating a report of racially-aggravated threatening or abusive behaviour in East Sussex have issued this image of a man they wish to speak with. Picture: Sussex Police
Police investigating a report of racially-aggravated threatening or abusive behaviour in East Sussex have issued this image of a man they wish to speak with. Picture: Sussex Police

The force also added that they also wish to speak with a man in connection with what happened.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “He is described as a man in his early 20s with either very short hair or shaved, 6’1”, with ear piercings.

“The man was wearing a black T-shirt with white writing appearing to be in Norse runes, and an image depicting a wolf or wolves and knives. He also wore a necklace with a silver far-right logo, a black watch with black leather straps, dark coloured shorts, black socks, and beige Adidas trainers with a salmon pink trim.

“Anyone who recognises him or with information is asked to come forward to Sussex Police online quoting serial 1490 of 24/06.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice