Man wanted by police after report of racially-aggravated threatening or abusive behaviour in East Sussex
Sussex Police said that the incident happened at about 6.10pm in the Aldi supermarket in London Road on June 24.
A man displayed threatening or abusive behaviour to a woman and her nine-year-old son, police added.
Police are investigating and want witnesses or anyone with relevant information such as mobile phone footage to come forward.
The force also added that they also wish to speak with a man in connection with what happened.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “He is described as a man in his early 20s with either very short hair or shaved, 6’1”, with ear piercings.
“The man was wearing a black T-shirt with white writing appearing to be in Norse runes, and an image depicting a wolf or wolves and knives. He also wore a necklace with a silver far-right logo, a black watch with black leather straps, dark coloured shorts, black socks, and beige Adidas trainers with a salmon pink trim.
“Anyone who recognises him or with information is asked to come forward to Sussex Police online quoting serial 1490 of 24/06.”