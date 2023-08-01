Man wanted by police in connection to 12-car collision on A27 in Worthing

A man who was arrested after a 12-car collision in Worthing is wanted by police after failing to attend court to face charges in connection with a 12-car collision.

Marcus Cresswell, 34, was detained by members of the public after allegedly driving a Ford Transit van through queuing traffic on the A27 on October 1, 2021, causing multiple collisions and minor injuries to a number of occupants of other vehicles, according to police.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “The Crown Prosecution Service subsequently authorised charging him with failing to stop at a road traffic collision, driving without insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen for analysis and criminal damage (to a police cell).

“He was summonsed to court by postal requisition to face charges on May 3, 2022, but this was returned undelivered as not known at the address he provided.

A man who was arrested after a 12-car collision in Worthing is wanted by police after failing to attend court to face charges in connection with the incident. Photo: Sussex Police

“As a result, a warrant was issued for his arrest.”

Cresswell remains outstanding and is believed to be sleeping rough in the Brighton area, police added.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts or who may have seen him is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 1040 of 01/10/2021.