A man is being sought by police in relation to an assault in Crawley.

Sussex Police said officers are searching for wanted man Bradley Matthews.

Matthews, 26, is sought in relation to a serious assault in Gossops Green, Crawley, on July 23, police added.

He is described as 6ft 2ins tall and of slim build, with blonde hair.

Bradley Matthews. Picture: Sussex Police

Police said Matthews, who is of no fixed address, has links to Crawley, Horley and Bognor Regis.

A police spokesperson said: “If you see him or know where he is, please do not approach him but call 999 quoting serial 702 of 23/07.