BREAKING
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show

Man wanted by police over Crawley assault

A man is being sought by police in relation to an assault in Crawley.
By Richard Gladstone
Published 11th Aug 2023, 16:56 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 16:56 BST

Sussex Police said officers are searching for wanted man Bradley Matthews.

Matthews, 26, is sought in relation to a serious assault in Gossops Green, Crawley, on July 23, police added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is described as 6ft 2ins tall and of slim build, with blonde hair.

Bradley Matthews. Picture: Sussex PoliceBradley Matthews. Picture: Sussex Police
Bradley Matthews. Picture: Sussex Police

Police said Matthews, who is of no fixed address, has links to Crawley, Horley and Bognor Regis.

A police spokesperson said: “If you see him or know where he is, please do not approach him but call 999 quoting serial 702 of 23/07.

“Alternatively, information can be passed to police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”