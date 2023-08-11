Sussex Police said officers are searching for wanted man Bradley Matthews.
Matthews, 26, is sought in relation to a serious assault in Gossops Green, Crawley, on July 23, police added.
He is described as 6ft 2ins tall and of slim build, with blonde hair.
Police said Matthews, who is of no fixed address, has links to Crawley, Horley and Bognor Regis.
A police spokesperson said: “If you see him or know where he is, please do not approach him but call 999 quoting serial 702 of 23/07.
“Alternatively, information can be passed to police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”