Man wanted by Sussex Police after failing to appear in court
A man is wanted by Sussex Police after failing to appear in court.
Christopher Coffey, 27, failed to appear in court on Friday, August 1, according to Sussex Police.
The police force said a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
"Coffey, of no fixed address, may be in Brighton and Hove, but also has previous links to the Hunston and Bosham areas of West Sussex,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said.
"Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting serial 1086 of 04/05/25.”