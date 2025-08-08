A man is wanted by Sussex Police after failing to appear in court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christopher Coffey, 27, failed to appear in court on Friday, August 1, according to Sussex Police.

The police force said a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Coffey, of no fixed address, may be in Brighton and Hove, but also has previous links to the Hunston and Bosham areas of West Sussex,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

"Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting serial 1086 of 04/05/25.”