Man wanted by Sussex Police for breaching terms of his release on licence
Police are seeking to locate 39-year-old Darren Healy, who had been serving a sentence for affray and assaulting an emergency worker, imposed at Lewes Crown Court.
The force believe Healy has previous links to the Bolton area of Greater Manchester, and also to Bristol.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are appealing to find Darren Healy who is wanted on recall to prison.
“Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call Sussex Police on 01273 470101 or online and quote serial 602 of 07/01.”