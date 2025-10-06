Man wanted by Sussex Police for failing to appear in court arrested

A man wanted by Sussex Police for failing to appear in court has been arrested, the force has confirmed.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We can confirm that previously wanted Matthew Weighell has been located and arrested.

"It follows our appeal on September 24 to locate the 29-year-old wanted for failing to appear in court in relation to an assault charge.

"He has been charged with assault by beating and bailed pending a further court appearance.

"We thank the public for their support to help find him.”