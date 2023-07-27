NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

Man wanted by Sussex Police for failure to attend Crawley Magistrates’ Court

Sussex Police said they are searching for a man who did not appear at court.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 27th Jul 2023, 13:03 BST

Police said Carl Gratton, 36, is wanted for failing to appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court for driving while under the influence of drugs and other driving offences.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “He is described as 5’6” and slim and may have facial hair. Gratton, of Horley, Surrey, is also known to frequent the Tadworth area. Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999 immediately, quoting serial 291 of 29/12.”

Sussex Police said Carl Gratton, 36, is wanted for failing to appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court

1. JPCOnews-27-07-23-carl gratton wanted man-SSXupload.jpg

Sussex Police said Carl Gratton, 36, is wanted for failing to appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court Photo: Sussex Police

Page 1 of 1