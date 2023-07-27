Man wanted by Sussex Police for failure to attend Crawley Magistrates’ Court

Police said Carl Gratton, 36, is wanted for failing to appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court for driving while under the influence of drugs and other driving offences.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “He is described as 5’6” and slim and may have facial hair. Gratton, of Horley, Surrey, is also known to frequent the Tadworth area. Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999 immediately, quoting serial 291 of 29/12.”