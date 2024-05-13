Man wanted for drugs and weapons offences by Sussex Police arrested overseas

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man wanted for drugs and weapons offences by Sussex Police has been arrested overseas, the force have confirmed.

Callum Gower, who had previously been sought by Sussex Police in relation to drugs and weapons offences, has been arrested overseas.

An appeal for information on Gower’s whereabouts was issued by the force in 2018 in connection with offences committed between 2014 and 2017.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Gower, now 27, was arrested in Cape Town, South Africa, on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A and Class B drugs; possessing criminal property; possessing an offensive weapon in a public place; possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence; and assaulting a person occasioning them actual bodily harm.