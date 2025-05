Police are looking for 37-year-old Philip Smith.

The force have advised the public not to approach him if they see him, but to call 999.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are looking for Philip Smith, 37, who is wanted for failing to attend court after being charged with a number of theft offences and an assault in Crawley.

“If you have see Philip, do not approach him.

“Phone 999 quoting the reference 47250016036.”