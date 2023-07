Sussex Police are seeking to locate a man wanted for failing to answer bail following an incident in East Sussex.

Police are seeking to locate Alan Whitehead who is wanted for failing to answer to bail.

It relates to an incident officers are investigating in St Leonards in January.

The 53-year-old has links to Hastings and St Leonards, but may also have links to elsewhere in East Sussex.

Picture: Sussex Police

A warrant has been issued for Whitehead’s arrest.