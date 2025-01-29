Man wanted in connection with incident on bus between Crawley and Reigate
Police are seeking to identify a man in connection with an incident on bus between Crawley and Redhill.
Sussex Police said the incident occurred at around 3.30pm on the number 100 bus on New Year’s Eve.
The man then got off the bus at Gatwick Airport, the force added.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We’re seeking to identify this man in connection with an incident on the number 100 bus between Crawley and Redhill.
“It happened around 3.30pm on 31 December and the man got off the bus at Gatwick Airport.
“If this is you, or if you recognise him, please report it online or call 101, quoting reference 47250011039.”