Man wanted in connection with incident on bus between Crawley and Reigate

Police are seeking to identify a man in connection with an incident on bus between Crawley and Redhill.

Sussex Police said the incident occurred at around 3.30pm on the number 100 bus on New Year’s Eve.

The man then got off the bus at Gatwick Airport, the force added.

“If this is you, or if you recognise him, please report it online or call 101, quoting reference 47250011039.”