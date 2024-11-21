Man wanted in connection with ‘significant amount of criminal damage’ caused to shop window in Hastings

Sussex Police would like to speak to a man in connection with a ‘significant amount of criminal damage’ caused to a shop window in Hastings.

Police said the incident took place in Cambridge Road.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Can you help us identify this man?

“We’d like to speak to him in connection with a significant amount of criminal damage caused to a shop window in Cambridge Road, Hastings.

Can you help police identify this man? Picture courtesy of Sussex PoliceCan you help police identify this man? Picture courtesy of Sussex Police
“Call us on 101 or report it online if you can help, quoting crime reference 47240114739.”

