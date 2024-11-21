Man wanted in connection with ‘significant amount of criminal damage’ caused to shop window in Hastings
Police said the incident took place in Cambridge Road.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Can you help us identify this man?
“We’d like to speak to him in connection with a significant amount of criminal damage caused to a shop window in Cambridge Road, Hastings.
“Call us on 101 or report it online if you can help, quoting crime reference 47240114739.”
