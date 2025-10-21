Man wanted on recall to prison, failing to attend court and series of shoplifting offences in Horsham
Sussex Police are searching for a man who is wanted on recall to prison, failing to attend court, and a series of shoplifting offences in Horsham.
The force a seeking to locate 34-year-old Daniel Rogers, who is known to frequent the Horsham area.
Police have asked the public to dial 999 immediately if they see him.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We’re searching for Daniel Rogers, of no fixed address, who is wanted for recall to prison and failing to attend court as well as a series of shoplifting offences in Horsham.
“The 34-year-old is described as about 5’ 11” tall, slim build, with brown eyes and dark brown hair.
“Rogers is known to frequent the Horsham area.
“Please share and dial 999 if you see him, quoting serial 1536 of 11/10/25.”