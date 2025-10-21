Man wanted on recall to prison, failing to attend court and series of shoplifting offences in Horsham

Sussex Police are searching for a man who is wanted on recall to prison, failing to attend court, and a series of shoplifting offences in Horsham.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The force a seeking to locate 34-year-old Daniel Rogers, who is known to frequent the Horsham area.

Police have asked the public to dial 999 immediately if they see him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We’re searching for Daniel Rogers, of no fixed address, who is wanted for recall to prison and failing to attend court as well as a series of shoplifting offences in Horsham.

Daniel Rogers. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“The 34-year-old is described as about 5’ 11” tall, slim build, with brown eyes and dark brown hair.

“Rogers is known to frequent the Horsham area.

“Please share and dial 999 if you see him, quoting serial 1536 of 11/10/25.”