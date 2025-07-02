Man who assaulted 'several' police officers in Horsham town centre charged
Police are appealing for further witnesses and information following reports of assault in Horsham town centre.
Officers were called over a disturbance in St Mary’s Church, Causeway at about 7.10pm on Saturday, June 21.
Police said a couple were leaving The Big Gig in the cricket field nearby before a disturbance was reported.
Sussex Police said officers attended, and several were assaulted during the course of the incident.
The force said one officer sustained injuries and required hospital treatment. He was discharged the next day.
Sussex Police can confirm that Oliver Latimer, 29, of St Mary’s Gardens, Horsham, was arrested.
The force said he was charged with attempted wounding with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker, three counts of assault by beating, and one count of affray.
Sussex Police said Latimer appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on June 23 , where he was bailed to appear before Lewes Crown Court on July 21 to answer the charges.
Now, police are appealing for any witnesses and anyone with footage of what happened who has not already spoken with police to come forward.
Anyone with information can report it to Sussex Police online or on 101, quoting serial 1255 of 21/06.