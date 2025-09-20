Man who died after fall from hot air balloon in Sussex 'was among 16 passengers'
Sussex Police officers were called to a ‘report of a man having fallen from a hot air balloon’, just after 9.20am, on Friday (September 19). The fatal incident was reported near Newpound Common, Wisborough Green.
"Following an extensive search the body of a man was sadly found in a field at 1.50pm,” a police spokesperson said.
"The search was carried out by neighbourhood officers, police drones, search officers and dogs.
“The man was among 16 passengers and a pilot on a balloon flight from Billingshurst to Dunsfold.
“He has been identified as a 33-year-old man from Watford, who had bought the flight experience.”
The victim’s family has been informed, police said.
Detective Sergeant Elaine Keating said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts go to the family of the man and everyone on the flight. We are offering them specialist support at this time.
“The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and we are completing an investigation on behalf of the coroner.”