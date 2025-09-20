Man who died after fall from hot air balloon in Sussex 'was among 16 passengers'

The police have revealed more details after a man fell to his death from a hot air balloon in West Sussex.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police officers were called to a ‘report of a man having fallen from a hot air balloon’, just after 9.20am, on Friday (September 19). The fatal incident was reported near Newpound Common, Wisborough Green.

"Following an extensive search the body of a man was sadly found in a field at 1.50pm,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The search was carried out by neighbourhood officers, police drones, search officers and dogs.

Sussex Police were called to a ‘report of a man having fallen from a hot air balloon’ just after 9.20am on Friday (September 19). The fatal incident was reported near Newpound Common, Wisborough Green. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

“The man was among 16 passengers and a pilot on a balloon flight from Billingshurst to Dunsfold.

“He has been identified as a 33-year-old man from Watford, who had bought the flight experience.”

The victim’s family has been informed, police said.

Detective Sergeant Elaine Keating said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts go to the family of the man and everyone on the flight. We are offering them specialist support at this time.

“The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and we are completing an investigation on behalf of the coroner.”