Man who died by A27-M27 interchange over Bank Holiday weekend named - cause of death given

Traffic leaving the A27 to join Eastern Road following the closure of the A27/M27 interchange. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

A motorcyclist who died on the A27-M27 interchange over the Bank Holiday weekend has been named - with his preliminary cause of death given.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emsworth man Andrew Wise, 61, died after hitting the central barrier while heading westbound by junction 12 of the M27 on Sunday August 25 around 10.30am, Portsmouth Coroner’s Court heard.

The incident caused the motorway to be shut for several hours and caused huge disruption across the city during the final day of Victorious Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inquest heard how Mr Wise was riding on a Suzuki motorbike when he hit the central barrier before emergency crews attended and attempted to save him. He was pronounced dead around 11.22am.

Mr Wise's preliminary cause of death was given as multiple severe injuries. The full inquest will take place at Portsmouth Coroner's Court on July 28 next year.

A statement from the police said at the time: “Sadly, we can confirm that a man in his 60s from Emsworth was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been notified. The incident was reported to us after 10.30am today (Sunday 25 August).

“If you were on the A27 at the time and witnessed the incident, please contact 101 and quote incident number 0588 of today’s date. We’d also like to hear from you if you have any footage, including dash cam or mobile phone, which may assist in our investigation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The M27 was closed from junction 12 eastbound to the Eastern Road turn off, including the M275 heading into the city and the M275 Northbound. Traffic was diverted off the A27 westbound at the Hilsea turn off with drivers unable to join the A27 eastbound at the Portsbridge/Hilsea roundabout.