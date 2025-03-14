Man who drugged and raped women across Sussex given life sentence

A man who drugged and raped multiple women across Sussex, has been given a life sentence.

Shane Gibbs, 35, of no fixed address, was found guilty of multiple offences against four women and two girls at Lewes Crown Court in November, police have confirmed.

Police added that at the same court on Friday (March 14), Gibbs was given a life sentence and ordered to serve a minimum of 18 years and 299 days in custody.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “Police first became aware of Gibbs’ offending on December 24, 2023, and an urgent search was launched to locate him.

“Enquiries linked Gibbs to six attacks during December. Five of his victims he stupefied with drugs, before raping them.

“All of the victims were supported by specialist officers, while Gibbs was located in a Portsmouth hotel on January 4, 2024, and arrested.

“He was subsequently charged with eight counts of rape, five counts of sexual assault by penetration, and one count each of intentional strangulation, false imprisonment and causing actual bodily harm.

“He denied all the charges.

"At Lewes Crown Court on Friday, November 29, he was found guilty of all charges except one count of rape, of which he was found not guilty.

Detective Constable Vicki Blythe said: “Shane Gibbs subjected these women to horrific ordeals, but thanks to their strength and determination he has now faced justice.

“No jail sentence can make up for the trauma he has inflicted, but I hope these six brave victims now have the time and space to move on with their lives.

“These women have been at the forefront of our minds throughout this complex investigation.

“I would like to thank all involved for helping to support them and put a dangerous predator behind bars.”

Detective Superintendent Ben Newman said: “From the moment we were made aware of Gibbs’ offending, we have worked tirelessly with our partners and other forces to protect his victims and ensure he was held to account for his crimes.

“Complex investigations such as these rely on the collaboration of a huge number of people, and I would like to thank everyone involved for their outstanding work.

“Victims sit at the heart of all of our investigations, and as a force we have undertaken a full review of how we investigate rape and other serious sexual offences to give us the best possible chance of catching offenders, while supporting their victims.

“If you are a victim of sexual offending, please report to us in the confidence you will be heard and supported, and we will do absolutely everything we can to secure the justice you deserve.”

Emma Lile of the Crown Prosecution Service said: “Gibbs was a sexual predator who went around Brighton preying on vulnerable young women in pursuit of his own hideous purposes.

“We would like to extend a special thanks to the victims who came forward to report these crimes and gave evidence to a court about their horrific experiences.

“These convictions send a very clear message that the CPS, working alongside law enforcement, will relentlessly pursue justice and prosecute those who abuse or sexually exploit women.

“I encourage any victims of violence against women in girls in whatever form to report the crimes committed against them. It is never too late to seek justice - you are not alone and there is help available.”