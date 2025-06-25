Man who indecently exposed himself to woman and child on East Sussex beach charged

A man who indecently exposed himself to a woman and a child on a beach in East Sussex has been charged, police have said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said Lee Mutoro, 36. of no fixed address, has been remanded in custody to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on August 11.

Police were called to reports of a man indecently exposing himself to a woman and a child in Hove on Saturday afternoon (June 21).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Police said he was arrested on the beach near Brunswick Terrace.

Lee Mutoro was arrested on the beach near Brunswick Terrace. Picture courtesy of Google

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident or to anyone acting suspiciously to come forward.

Anyone with information which could help the investigation is asked to report online or phone 101 quoting serial 830 of 21/06.

We now have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The approach means that people submit directly into our system and can then be immediately published after a review by the newsdesk.

Articles submitted to us in this way will be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.

You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.

The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Letters to the editor, public notices, advertising/commercial queries and general queries are still best sent to us via email in the way you have done and this will be passed to the appropriate person.