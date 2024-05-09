Louis Craze was killed by his brother with a single stab wound to the heart

A man who killed his brother during ‘a senseless act of violence’ while they were arguing has been found guilty of murder following a trial at Lewes Crown Court.

The jury reached a unanimous verdict in finding 36-year-old Danny Craze, from West Molesey, guilty of the murder of 26-year-old Louis Craze on November 18 last year. He died from a single stab wound to the heart.

The court heard how officers were first called to an address in Bishop Fox Way in West Molesey just after midday after receiving a 999 call reporting that a man had been stabbed inside a house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louis was found inside the property and, despite efforts of officers and paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surrey Police say that, due to a combination of compelling witness testimony, significant statements made by Danny, and blood evidence, Danny Craze was arrested for the murder of his brother that afternoon.

The fatal stabbing took place following a verbal altercation between the brothers and during the trial, Danny attempted to argue that his brother walked into the knife that Danny was holding to protect himself. However, witness testimony, CCTV footage, digital and forensic evidence proved that this was not the case, say Surrey Police.

Paying tribute to Louis, his family said: “The only word to describe how the family is feeling is heartbroken. We would ask that people appreciate that this is a sad and tragic time for the family and that we are left alone to grieve for Louis in peace whilst we try to understand what has happened.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Hicks, said: “Firstly, my thoughts and condolences are with the family of Louis Craze who have been left devastated by the death of Louis and the circumstances surrounding it.

“A senseless act of violence not only took the life of Louis but also rippled out to affect his loved ones and the local community.

“This has been a very complex and sensitive case, but I would like to thank the investigation team for working tirelessly to ensure we had a comprehensive case to put to the jury and to get justice for Louis.”