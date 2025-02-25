Man who ‘may be in the Sussex area’ wanted in connection with breaching order

A man who ‘may be in the Sussex area’ is wanted by Warwickshire Police in connection with breaching an order.

Warwickshire Police are seeking to find 62-year-old William Bath, who is from Sussex.

He also has links to Coventry and Warwickshire, according to Sussex Police.

Sussex Police have asked residents to call 999 ‘as soon as possible’ if they see him.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Our colleagues at Warwickshire Police are seeking to find William Bath.

“The 62-year-old is wanted in connection with breaching an order, and may be in the Sussex area.

“Bath is from Sussex but has links to Coventry and Warwickshire. He is described as 5’8”, of heavy build, with short grey receding hair.

“If you see him, please call 999 as soon as possible.

“If you know where Bath is or can help us locate him, please visit the Warwickshire Police website, quoting incident number 377 of 14 February 2025.

“Information can also given to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”