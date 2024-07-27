Man who pushed boy off Sussex cliffs jailed for multiple offences including attempted murder and rape

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who attempted to murder a child who had intervened to stop him raping and sexually assaulting another child has been sentenced after he was convicted of a number of offences including attempted murder and rape, Sussex Police have reported.

Police said Anthony Stocks, aged 54, formerly of Icieni Close, Goring-on-Thames, was found guilty by unanimous jury verdict of four counts of sexual assault of a child under 13 and one count each of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, rape and attempted murder in a trial at Oxford Crown Court, which concluded on June 6, 2024.

Returning to the same court for sentencing, Sussex Police said Stocks was sentenced to life in prison, serving a minimum of 19-and-a-half years.

A joint investigation between Thames Valley Police and Sussex Police found that Stocks had calculated a plan to kill a young boy who had tried to stop him from his offending against a young girl.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Stocks had previously taken the boy to a quarry in Oxfordshire with a plan to push him off the edge, but he changed his mind.

“However, on September 24, 2022, Stocks took the child to a set of cliffs at Ovingdean, near Brighton, where he carried out his plan, pushing the boy from the cliff edge.

“He sustained extensive serious injuries, but miraculously, survived.

“Initially, the boy’s fall was thought to be accidental, but following the launch of an investigation, a much darker reason for the fall became apparent.

“Stocks was arrested on November 23, 2023 on suspicion of attempted murder, rape, and other sexual offences and was charged on the same day.

“Over a period of three years between 2019 and 2022, Stocks was staying at an address in east Oxfordshire.

“During his time there, he subjected a girl to rape and multiple sexual assaults.

“The boy, who became aware of Stocks’ offending, attempted to intervene to stop Stocks continuing his abuse, and it was then that Stocks hatched his sordid plan to kill the boy.

“The girl had told the boy about the offending and the boy put himself in the way of Stocks to try and stop the incidents from occurring.

“Stocks made concerted efforts to stop this, and took the boy to a quarry nearby in east Oxfordshire with a thought of pushing him from the cliff edge.

“Although he did not do this at that time, later in the same year, Stocks took the boy to see Chelsea Football Club before heading to Brighton and the cliff side at Ovingdean, where he carried out his plan.

“He had told his female victim he was planning to push him from the cliff.

“The boy was pushed from the cliff, falling 100 feet to the ground, where he sustained multiple severe injuries. He still suffers from ongoing issues as a result of the fall, but has otherwise made a miraculous recovery.”

Deputy Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Sergeant Rachel Jackson of Thames Valley Police’s Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “I am pleased that today, Stocks has been handed a very significant sentence for his horrific and evil offences against two young children.

“Stocks is an extremely dangerous individual, who had no thought about anybody but himself, to protect himself from prosecution by removing the boy from the equation.

“He has never shown any remorse throughout the course of this investigation.

“I would like to praise both victims for their unbelievable courage and resolve that helped us to bring Stocks to justice.

“They showed immense maturity and clarity, both in their interviews with police and at court, about what had happened to them.

“It’s because of this truly inspirational courage that Stocks has now been brought to justice and will now be in prison for long time, where he deserves to be.

“In my years investigating child abuse, this is one of the worst cases I have dealt with, and the impact that this has had on both victims, as well as all of the officers and staff who investigated this, is not to be underestimated.

“Both victims have continued to show courage and resolve, and are moving on with their lives magnificently, with support networks in place for them both.

Detective Inspector Matt Stevens, of Sussex Police, said: “Anthony Stocks’ calculated offending betrayed the trust of two young people.

“Both victims must now live with the impact of Stocks’ crimes for the rest of their lives, but it is testament to both of them how they have supported our investigation and are moving on with their lives.

“They have shown remarkable courage, bravery and determination to support this investigation through to its conclusion. I would like to thank them both for helping us bring Stocks to justice.

“The events of September 24, 2022, was also extremely alarming for residents of Ovingdean and the wider community.

“It was a miracle it did not end in more tragic circumstances, and I would also like to thank all of those who came forward with information and messages of support.

“Finally, I commend my colleagues and detectives in both Thames Valley Police and Sussex Police for their outstanding work on this joint and very complex investigation.