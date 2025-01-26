Man who raped 'vulnerable' woman on Brighton Beach jailed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man who raped a ‘vulnerable’ woman on a beach in Brighton has been jailed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ali Mozaffari, 37, of Golders Green Road, London, was witnessed raping a woman at about 5.40am on Sunday, September, 10, 2023, according to Sussex Police.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “Members of the public called 999 and officers responded immediately, catching Mozafarri in the process of attacking the woman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was arrested at the scene, but pretended to fall unconscious and had to be taken to a police vehicle and into custody.

Ali Mozaffari. Photo: Sussex Police

“His collapse was swiftly proven to be simulated.

“The victim was taken to a place of safety and supported by specialist officers while an investigation was launched.

"Mozaffari was subsequently charged with rape and remanded in custody.”

He pleaded guilty at Lewes Crown Court on February 2, 2024, Sussex Police said. He appeared again at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday (January 22), where he was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Clare Byrnes said: “Ali Mozaffari preyed on a vulnerable woman who had every right to feel safe in a public space.

“Thanks to the quick thinking of witnesses at the scene, and rapid response from our officers, he was located while committing the offence and taken into custody.

“The victim in this investigation has shown immense courage to support the process, while living with the impacts of her ordeal, and has helped bring a dangerous predator to justice.”

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Phillips, of Brighton’s Safeguarding Investigations Unit, said: “Brighton is a safe place, but appalling incidents such as these reinforce why we and our partners take policing the night-time economy so seriously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a wide range of safety measures in place to protect vulnerable people and catch perpetrators, should the worst happen, and thankfully incidents such as these are a rare occurrence.

“As a force we have made significant improvements to how we investigate reports of rape and support victims. That is helping us bring more offenders to justice and provide victims with the help they deserve.

“If you are a victim of crime, or see something suspicious, please report online, via 101 or dial 999 in an emergency.”