Man who sexually assaulted woman on East Sussex beach given two-year jail sentence

A man who sexually assaulted a woman on an East Sussex beach has been given a two-year sentence, Sussex Police have confirmed.

Laurence Knight, 34, of Albert Road in Leyton, was a serving Metropolitan Police Sergeant at the time of the offence on July 17, 2021.

Police said Knight, who was off duty at the time, had been on Brighton beach for his stag party when he and the victim went for a swim in the sea. He sexually assaulted her while they were in the water, Sussex Police added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said the woman and Knight had a verbal confrontation which concluded with the stag group leaving the beach, and she reported the incident to the police on the same day. She was supported by specialist officers while an investigation took place, Sussex Police added.

A man who sexually assaulted a woman on an East Sussex beach has been given a two-year sentence, Sussex Police have confirmed. Picture by Jon Rigby

Twelve days after the offence, on July 28, 2021, Knight was arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault, police said. He was released on conditional bail and suspended from duty by the Metropolitan Police’s Directorate of Professional Standards, Sussex Police added.

He was subsequently charged with both offences and, at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, June 29, he was found guilty of sexual assault and not guilty of rape, Sussex Police confirmed.

At the same court today (July 28), Knight was jailed for one year, with an additional year to be spent on licence, police added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is also the subject of a restraining order and has been placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for 10 years, Sussex Police confirmed.

Following conclusion of the criminal proceedings, the Metropolitan Police’s Directorate of Professional Standards has announced that Knight has resigned as a police officer, and will face an accelerated misconduct hearing on Thursday, August 3.

Detective Sergeant Sean Booth, of Sussex Police’s Safeguarding Investigation Unit, said: “Laurence Knight took advantage of a vulnerable woman and he betrayed the public, who as police officer, he had a duty to protect.

“He is an offender who has no place in any police force and has rightly faced justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to thank the victim for her bravery in reporting and supporting the investigation to its conclusion. Without her support, this result would not have been possible.