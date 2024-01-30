Man who sexually assaulted young woman outside South Terminal at Gatwick Airport jailed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police said Hassan Alsaadi approached the lone woman and assaulted her without her consent in a dark area at night.

Sussex Police said the victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was given support from specially trained officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said she reported what happened outside the South Terminal at London Gatwick to the police.

Hassan Alsaadi approached the lone woman and assaulted her without her consent in a dark area outside the South Terminal of Gatwick Airport at night. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

At Hove Crown Court on January 19, Alsaadi was sentenced after being found guilty of sexual assault by touching.

The 33-year-old, formerly of Kingston Hill, Kingston upon Thames, was jailed for five months.

Sussex Police said he was placed on the sex offenders’ register for seven years, and the court also imposed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order which includes a requirement for him to disclose the criminal conviction to any new partner in future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court was told how the incident happened at about 7.45pm on November 14, 2022.

Police said the victim was alone in the smoking area outside the South Terminal at London Gatwick.

Sussex Police said she saw Alsaadi hiding in the bushes nearby, and he then approached her and then sexually assaulted her.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Kirstie Prentice from Gatwick CID said: “This was an isolated incident, where Alsaadi targeted a young woman who was alone at night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After working in partnership with London Gatwick’s security team, he was swiftly identified and arrested by our officers.

“The incident continues to have an ongoing impact on the victim’s life.

“I would like to praise her courage for coming forward and reporting her experience, and for her resilience through the court process.

“This case demonstrates that we take all reports of sexual assault seriously, and we encourage all victims to come forward to report their experience to us.”