Man who stole from supermarkets across West Sussex sentenced for 25 counts of shoplifting
David Blann, 36, of Cotswold Way, East Preston, targeted supermarkets across West Sussex over a period of four months earlier this year, police said.
Sussex Police said he stole more than £1,400 worth of goods during this time.
A police spokesperson said: “He was arrested on July 18 and charged later the same day with 25 counts of theft from a shop and one count of attempted theft from a shop. Blann was remanded into custody.
“The next day on July 19, Blann appeared in Brighton Magistrates’ Court and pleaded guilty to all offences.”
Police said he was released on bail to appear before Worthing Magistrates’ Court on September 22, where he was sentenced to 17 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months.
Sergeant Amelia Roberts said: “This case was the result of our response to the repeated crime committed by this offender.
“We will continue our work supporting businesses and tackling shoplifting across Sussex.”