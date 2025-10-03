Man who stole from supermarkets across West Sussex sentenced for 25 counts of shoplifting

By Richard Gladstone
Published 3rd Oct 2025, 17:36 BST
A man has been sentenced for 25 counts of shoplifting across West Sussex, police said.

David Blann, 36, of Cotswold Way, East Preston, targeted supermarkets across West Sussex over a period of four months earlier this year, police said.

Most Popular

Sussex Police said he stole more than £1,400 worth of goods during this time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “He was arrested on July 18 and charged later the same day with 25 counts of theft from a shop and one count of attempted theft from a shop. Blann was remanded into custody.

A man has been sentenced for shoplifting offences across West Sussexplaceholder image
A man has been sentenced for shoplifting offences across West Sussex

“The next day on July 19, Blann appeared in Brighton Magistrates’ Court and pleaded guilty to all offences.”

Police said he was released on bail to appear before Worthing Magistrates’ Court on September 22, where he was sentenced to 17 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months.

Sergeant Amelia Roberts said: “This case was the result of our response to the repeated crime committed by this offender.

“We will continue our work supporting businesses and tackling shoplifting across Sussex.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice